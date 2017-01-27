SEPULTURA Hit The Charts With Machine Messiah Album; Positions Revealed

Sepultura have entered the charts worldwide with their new album, Machine Messiah. These are all chart entries around the globe:

US:

#86 - Top Current Albums

#23 - Top Rock

#7 - Hard Music

Canada:

#98 - Top Albums

#55 - Current

#10 - Hard Music

Czech: #14

Italy: #14

Germany: #27

Switzerland: #27

Austria: #33

Portugal: #35

Belgium (VI): #35

Belgium (WA): #67

France: # 74

Australia: #82

UK: #165, #18 Indie, #9 Rock.

Andreas Kisser states: "Thank you Sepulnation, we are so happy with the response and positive feedback for the new album, we can't wait to bring the Messiah to the stage! Overwhelmed by the energy and the excitement of our fans, the charts positions just reflects this great momentum in our career! See you all on tour! Bow down to the Machine Messiah!!!"

Machine Messiah was produced by the band and Jens Borgen (Soilwork, Opeth, Katatonia, Amon Amarth) of Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden. The cover artwork for Machine Messiah was created by Filipino artist Camille Della Rosa.

Machine Messiah tracklisting:

“Machine Messiah”

“I Am The Enemy”

“Phantom Self”

“Alethea”

“Iceberg Dances”

“Sworn Oath”

“Resistant Parasites”

“Silent Violence”

“Vandals Nest”

“Cyber God”

“Phantom Self” video:

In February, German thrash giants Kreator will tour Europe in support of their upcoming record. Legendary guitarist/singer Mille Petrozza and his crew will be accompanied by a varied as well as iconic billing. Sepultura are announced to be direct support to the headliners, followed by visionary Swedish melodic death metallers Soilwork and Belgium’s finest death/grind outfit, Aborted.

Tour dates:

February

2 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

3 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

7 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

12 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rock Cafe

13 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Siemens Arena

15 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

17 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

18 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

21 - Trezzo, Italy - Live Club

22 - Grenoble, France - Summum

23 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

24 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera

25 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

26 - Paris, France - Bataclan

28 - Manchester, England - Academy

March

1 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

2 - London, England - O2 Forum

3 - Torhout, Belgium - De Mast

4 - Essen, Germany - Grugahalle

Testament will launch a massive North American tour starting in April. Joining them are Sepultura and Prong.

Dates:

April

6 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

7 - Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX

8 - Aztec Theater - San Antonio, TX

9 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

10 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

12 - The Ritz Ybor - Tampa, FL

13 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

14 - House Of Blues - Lake Buena Vista, FL

15 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

16 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

19 - The National - Richmond, VA

20 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

21 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA (New England Metal & Harcore Festival)

22 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

23 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

24 - Ram's Head Live - Baltimore, MD

26 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC

27 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

28 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

29 - Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH

30 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

May

2 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

3 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

4 - The District - Sioux Falls, SD

6 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

7 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

9 - Roseland Theater - Portlant, OR

10 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

11 - Showbox Market - Seattle, WA

12 - The Revolution Concert House - Boise, ID

15 - Orpheum Theater - Flagstaff, AZ

16 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

17 - Livewire - Scottsdale, AZ

18 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

19 - Regency Ballroom - San Francsco, CA

20 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV