SEPULTURA In Australia; Backstage, Behind-The-Scenes Video Footage Posted

In May 2018, Sepultura embarked on a tour of New Zealand, Australia and Japan. This video shows backstage footage from the shows in Byron Bay, Brisbane and Sydney.

Back in April, Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser was invited to take a role in a series of TV ads for construction and home supply store Dicico. Below you can see the making of the TV ad, recorded during two days in a location nearby São Paulo, Brazil. Video by Estevam Romera.

You can also see a series of photos by Marina Melchers at sepultura.com.br.

Sepultura's live itinerary can be found here.