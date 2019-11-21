SEPULTURA Launch Pre-Order For Quadra; Complete Album Details Revealed

The age of Quadra is upon us: On February 7, Sepultura release their new masterpiece - a savage slap in the face, proving once again the sheer endless versatility of the Brazilian metal heroes.

Quadra is Sepultura's fifteenth studio album which presents a thrilling and brutally honest concept around the Portuguese word "Quadra" (playground). Everyone grows up in a different Quadra, shaped by rules and definitions. We are all determined by these concepts, our relationships, our careers. Our whole lives.

Quadra will be available tin the following formats:

- 2 CD-digipak

- 2 CD + Blu-ray Earbook,

- Vinyl

* Black vinyl LP

* Picture vinyl LP

* Silver vinyl LP (limited to 500 pieces)

* Crystal clear vinyl (limited to 300 pieces)

* Glow in the dark vinyl LP (limited to 300 pieces, Impericon exclusive)

Pre-order your copy of Quadra here.

Tracklisting:

"Isolation"

"Means To An End"

"Last Time"

"Capital Enslavement"

"Ali"

"Raging Void "

"Guardians Of Earth"

"The Pentagram"

"Autem"

"Quadra"

"Agony Of Defeat"

"Fear; Pain; Suffering"

"Isolation" video: