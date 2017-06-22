SEPULTURA Live In São Paulo; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Professionally-filmed video of Sepultura peforming live at Audio, in São Paulo, Brazil during the Machine Messiah World Tour 2017 is available for streaming below. The footage was filmed and edited by Agência 1a1.

Sepultura are touring in support off their fourteenth album, Machine Messiah, out worldwide via Nuclear Blast Records. Check out a new trailer below, and find the band’s live itinerary at sepultura.com.br.