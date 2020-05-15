SEPULTURA, NAPALM DEATH, ENTOMBED A.D., BRUJERIA, ONSLAUGHT, ARTILLERY Members Join Forces To Help Homeless People In Brazil

A group of heavyweight names within the metal and rock n’ roll community from all over the world have joined forces to support those in need in the streets of Brazil. The rockers raised their voices to spread the word about the project Solidariedade Vegan (Vegan Solidarity in English), that distributes food to homeless people in the country in these troubling times. The project is fronted by João Gordo, lead singer of legendary punk pioneers Ratos de Porão and his wife, journalist Vivi Torrico.

In a video, names such as Barney Greenway (Napalm Death), Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), Nick Oliveri (Mondo Generator, Dwarves and ex-Queens of The Stone Age), El Sangron (Brujeria), Michael Stutzer (Artillery), Guilherme Miranda (Entombed A.D.), Angélica Burns (HatefulMurder), Nige Rocket (Onslaught), Paul Speckmann (Master), and Bruno Matsuda (Neuróticos) recorded a message in support of the project and to help spreading awareness on the importance of the cause.

For more information visit Facebook.