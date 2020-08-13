SEPULTURA - New SepulQuarta Session Featuring RUDY SARZO, TANYA O'CALLAGHAN And JINJER Guitarist ROMAN IBRAMKHALIVOV Available

On this week's SepulQuarta session, Sepultura welcomes Rudy Sarzo (ex-Ozzy Osbourne) and Tanya O'Callaghan for a live Q&A session and a performance of "Meaningless Movements" with Roman Ibramkhalilov (Jinjer).

Derrick Green comments: "It’s an honor to have the legendary Rudy Sarzo and Ireland’s own pride and joy Tanya O’Callaghan on our next Sepulquarta. These two powerhouse bass players have incredibly unique experiences from the road. We look forward to sharing and chatting about our connections through the passion of music. Last but not least, all the way from Ukraine, we have the talented guitar shredder from the band Jinjer, Roman Ibramkhalilov. We will be performing a classic Sepultura song with him from the Arise album, 'Meaningless Movements'! Be sure to tune in."

Check out both clips below. The first clip features Rudy Sarzo and Tanya O’Callaghan speaking with Andreas Kisser and Derrick Green. The second clip is the live performance of 'Meaningless Movements' with Jinjer's Roman Ibramkhalilov

Andreas Kisser about the idea of the SepulQuarta sessions: “SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we’re all facing a new situation. We came with this idea still influenced by the concept of our last album 'Quadra', using geometry, numerology, and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for an event."