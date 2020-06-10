SEPULTURA Performs Lockdown Playthrough Of “Mindwar”

Sepultura is back with another SepulQuarta session; this time with a playthrough of the track “Mindwar”, taken from their 2004 record Roorback.

Andreas Kisser about the idea of the SepulQuarta sessions, earlier:

"SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we’re all facing a new situation. We came with this idea still influenced by the concept of our last album 'Quadra', using geometry, numerology and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for an event."

(Photo - Marcos Hermes)