SEPULTURA Performs Lockdown Playthrough Of “Resistant Parasites”

Sepultura recently launched the SepulQuarta sessions, a weekly event where the band will give insight into the band’s colourful history, do a Q&A session and perform a song live. The newest sessions features the playthrough of "Resistant Parasites", taken from 2017's Machine Messiah.

The Brazilians have also posted a live Q&A with Faith No More’s Billy Gould:

“SepulQuadra was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we’re all facing a new situation. We came with this idea still influenced by the concept of our last album Quadra, using geometry, numerology and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for an event ”, explains Andreas Kisser.

Join the band every Wednesday at 4 PM, Brazilian official time (Noon, PST and 9 PM, CET) for a new SepulQuarta, here.