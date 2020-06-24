SEPULTURA Performs Lockdown Version Of “Desperate Cry” With OVERKILL’s JASON BITTNER, SHADOWS FALL’s FILIPE ROA

On this week's SepulQuarta session, Sepultura performs the Arise classic "Desperate Cry" with Overkill's Jason Bittner and Shadows Fall's Filipe Roa.

Seplutura also welcomed Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour, Hellyeah, Soulfly) with a Q&A session, together with his longtime friend Derrick Green.

Derrick comments: "It will be a great pleasure to be doing a Q&A with our brother and old friend Roy Mayorga. I’ve known Roy from back in the day from living in the LES ( Lower East Side) N.Y.C. We share many mutual friends from the scene and we have had the pleasure of jamming together live on stage numerous times. We will have plenty to talk about and to reminisce about the incredible times we’ve shared. Definitely tune in, you won’t want to miss this!"

Andreas Kisser about the idea of the SepulQuarta sessions, earlier: “SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we’re all facing a new situation. We came with this idea still influenced by the concept of our last album 'Quadra', using geometry, numerology and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for an event."

(Photo - Marcos Hermes)