SEPULTURA Performs Lockdown Version Of “Ratamahatta Feat. CHARLES GAVIN, JOÃO BARONE

On this weeks SepulQuarta session, Sepultura welcomes the legendary Brazilian drummers Joao Barone and Charles Gavin for a live Q&A session in their mother language Portuguese and a performance of "Ratamahatta".

Eloy Casagrande comments “We are very happy to have two living legends with us for a Sepulquarta episode. They are João Barone and Charles Gavin. Two of the most influential Brazilian rock drummers of all time. They recorded the most famous rock singles of South American history. We are very honored to have them here with us to talk about their music and career, also they will be jamming the song “Ratamahatta” from the album “Roots” in another historical Live Quarantine performance from the SepulQuarta. Do not miss this! See you all on Wednesday!”

Join the band on Wednesday at 4 PM, Brazilian official time (Noon, PST and 9 PM, CET) here.

Andreas Kisser about the idea of the SepulQuarta sessions, earlier: “SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we’re all facing a new situation. We came with this idea still influenced by the concept of our last album 'Quadra', using geometry, numerology and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for an event."