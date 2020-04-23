SEPULTURA Post Live Lockdown Playthrough Of "Isolation" (Video)

On April 22nd, Sepultura performed a live playthrough of the song "Isolation" from quarantine. Check it out below.

"Isolation" is taken from the band's new album, Quadra.

Quadra is out now via Nuclear Blast. It is Sepultura's fifteenth studio album, which presents a thrilling and brutally honest concept around the Portuguese word "Quadra" (playground). Everyone grows up in a different Quadra, shaped by rules and definitions. We are all determined by these concepts, our relationships, our careers. Our whole lives.

Quadra is available tin the following formats:

- 2 CD-digipak

- 2 CD + Blu-ray Earbook

- Vinyl

* Black vinyl LP

* Picture vinyl LP

* Silver vinyl LP (limited to 500 pieces)

* Crystal clear vinyl (limited to 300 pieces)

* Glow in the dark vinyl LP (limited to 300 pieces, Impericon exclusive)

Order your copy of Quadra here.

Tracklisting:

"Isolation"

"Means To An End"

"Last Time"

"Capital Enslavement"

"Ali"

"Raging Void "

"Guardians Of Earth"

"The Pentagram"

"Autem"

"Quadra"

"Agony Of Defeat"

"Fear; Pain; Suffering"

"Last Time" lyric video:

"Isolation" video: