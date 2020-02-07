SEPULTURA Premier "Means To An End" Music Video; Quadra Album Out Now

Sepultura have released their new album, Quadra, via Nuclear Blast. To mark the occasion, the band have released a music video for their new single, "Means To An End".

Guitarist Andreas Kisser comments: "Sepulnation around the world the wait is over! Quadra is out now!! It feels great to be here today with such a strong album in our hands, I cannot wait to see you all on the Quadra World Tour. Thank you all the fans around the world that keeps this band alive and motivated. Let’s celebrate 'Quadra' together, play it loud! I know I will!”

He adds on the new song/video: “'Means To An End' is our third video/single taken form our new album Quadra. Is the second song on the album, it is a very powerful and complex theme that inspired director Otavio Juliano and Luciana Ferraz to make an amazing visual interpretation of the song. It shows the human greed with no limits, the arrogance and the ignorance of ourselves, we think we can do it all without knowledge, without respect. Judas and his treason, defying death in a chess game, saving money for who’s knows what and how much is enough? It was shot in the city of Jundiaí, in an old train station museum and in Sao Paulo as well, at an old bank safe, it was the biggest in Latin America from the 50’s till it got shut down in the late 80’s. We had a lot of fun working on it and I’m very happy with the final result, hope you like it! See you on the Quadra World Tour.”

Quadra is Sepultura's fifteenth studio album which presents a thrilling and brutally honest concept around the Portuguese word "Quadra" (playground). Everyone grows up in a different Quadra, shaped by rules and definitions. We are all determined by these concepts, our relationships, our careers. Our whole lives.

Quadra is available tin the following formats:

- 2 CD-digipak

- 2 CD + Blu-ray Earbook,

- Vinyl

* Black vinyl LP

* Picture vinyl LP

* Silver vinyl LP (limited to 500 pieces)

* Crystal clear vinyl (limited to 300 pieces)

* Glow in the dark vinyl LP (limited to 300 pieces, Impericon exclusive)

Order your copy of Quadra here.

Tracklisting:

"Isolation"

"Means To An End"

"Last Time"

"Capital Enslavement"

"Ali"

"Raging Void "

"Guardians Of Earth"

"The Pentagram"

"Autem"

"Quadra"

"Agony Of Defeat"

"Fear; Pain; Suffering"

"Last Time" lyric video:

"Isolation" video:

The 29-date Quadra 2020 tour kicks off at the San Diego House Of Blues on March 18 and will make stops in Denver, Brooklyn and Atlanta before ending on April 22 in Ventura, CA. Joining the band as special guests are Sacred Reich, Crowbar, and Art Of Shock.

Derrick Green states, “We’re extremely excited about kicking off the first part of our tour in support of our new album Quadra in North America. This is going to be a show that you do not want to miss! We look forward to seeing everyone there!”

Andreas Kisser: comments, "I couldn’t be happier with this announcement! Touring with our brothers from Sacred Reich again is unbelievable. We are going to repeat a successful package that we shared so much in the 90’s plus the heavy energies from our legendary friends from Crowbar! Wow!!! Expect jams and good vibes! See you all soon on the 'Quadra North American tour 2020'!"

Tickets on sale now.

Confirmed dates:

March

18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theater

20 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

24 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

27 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

28 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

29 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

30 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

April

1 - Montreal, QC - Astral

2 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

4 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

6 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts

8 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

9 - Charlotte, NC - Underground @ The Fillmore

10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

11 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

12 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

16 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

18 - Dallas, TX Gas - Monkey Live

19 - Austin, TX - Emo's

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

22 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre