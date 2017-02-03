SEPULTURA Premiere Three New Songs At European Tour Kick-Off Show; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Set Posted

On February 1st, Sepultura kicked off their European tour supporting Kreator at La Bam in Metz, France. Watch the entire fan-filmed set below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"I Am The Enemy"

"Phantom Self" (live premiere)

"Choke"

"Desperate Cry"

"Alethea" (live premiere)

"Sworn Oath" (live premiere)

"Inner Self"

"Resistant Parasites"

"Territory"

"Refuse/Resist"

"Arise"

"Ratamahatta"

"Roots Bloody Roots"

Sepultura's new album, Machine Messiah, was produced by the band and Jens Borgen (Soilwork, Opeth, Katatonia, Amon Amarth) of Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden. The cover artwork for Machine Messiah was created by Filipino artist Camille Della Rosa.

Machine Messiah tracklisting:

“Machine Messiah”

“I Am The Enemy”

“Phantom Self”

“Alethea”

“Iceberg Dances”

“Sworn Oath”

“Resistant Parasites”

“Silent Violence”

“Vandals Nest”

“Cyber God”

“Phantom Self” video: