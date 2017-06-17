SEPULTURA - Pro-Shot Video Of Graspop Metal Meeting 2017 Show Posted

Brazilian heavy metal icons Sepultura performed at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium on June 16th. Pro-shot video of their entire shows is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"I Am The Enemy"

"Phantom Self"

"Kairos"

"Desperate Cry"

"Sworn Oath"

"Innerself"

"Alethea"

"Resistant Parasites"

"Refuse Resist"

"Rattamahatta"

"Roots Bloody Roots"

Sepultura are touring in support off their fourteenth album, Machine Messiah, out worldwide via Nuclear Blast Records. Check out a new trailer below, and find the band’s live itinerary at sepultura.com.br.