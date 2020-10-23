SEPULTURA Release Cover Of 80s Classic "Tainted Love"; Audio

Sepultura have released a cover of the 80s mega-hit, "Tainted Love".

A message from the band: "Sepulnation, we have a surprise for you! We recorded a cover version of the song 'Tainted Love' for the soundtrack of the Brazilian TV show Desalma (Globoplay). 'Tainted Love' was composed by Ed Cobb, originally released by Gloria Jones, and got famous worldwide by Soft Cell's version. The song is available now on most digital platforms!"

Get Sepultura's cover of "Tainted Love" here. Listen below:

(Photo - Marcos Hermes)