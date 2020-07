On this week's SepulQuarta session, Sepultura welcomed Phil Rind (Sacred Reich), who took part in the Q&A session and performed "Inner Self" together with the band. Watch the playthrough video below:

On a recent SepulQuarta session, Sepultura performed the Arise classic "Desperate Cry" with Overkill's Jason Bittner and Shadows Fall's Filipe Roa. Watch below: