SEPULTURA Release New "Behind The Music" Trailer Feat. Drummer ELOY CASAGRANDE; Video

Brazilian metal superstars, Sepultura, have release a new "behind the music" trailer in support of their upcoming Quadra album. The new clip focuses on drummer Eloy Casagrande and his contribution to the new album.

Frontman Derrick Green in this video about Eloy Casagrande: "I think the creativity of Eloy's drum style is not like any other's. So, this is something: He brings in his own personality and his style playing the drums. It is so unique, the way that he never know where it's gonna go - he's always challenging himself. We're so grateful and thankful to have someone so talented as Eloy who's always pushing himself to go further."

Sepultura have signed to BMG for the release of Quadra in Latin America.

Formed in 1984, Sepultura have released fourteen studio albums including 1993’s groundbreaking Chaos AD. They have sold over three million units in the United States and almost 20 million worldwide, gaining multiple gold and platinum records around the globe, including France, Australia, Indonesia, United States, Cyprus, and their native Brazil.

Said the band, “We signed with BMG because we believe in their modern and fair business model. In addition, they value the past of Sepultura and believe in the future of the band.”

The signing of Sepultura in their home market is a significant achievement for BMG as it builds its recordings business in Brazil.

BMG Brazil General Manager Jasmina Zammit said, “Sepultura is one of the few Brazilian bands to have enjoyed global success over decades. They have achieved iconic status in the heavy metal scene and beyond. I feel very honored they have chosen BMG as their partner.”

Quadra, out on February 7, will be released elsewhere via Nuclear Blast. Quadra is Sepultura's fifteenth studio album which presents a thrilling and brutally honest concept around the Portuguese word "Quadra" (playground). Everyone grows up in a different Quadra, shaped by rules and definitions. We are all determined by these concepts, our relationships, our careers. Our whole lives.

Quadra will be available tin the following formats:

- 2 CD-digipak

- 2 CD + Blu-ray Earbook,

- Vinyl

* Black vinyl LP

* Picture vinyl LP

* Silver vinyl LP (limited to 500 pieces)

* Crystal clear vinyl (limited to 300 pieces)

* Glow in the dark vinyl LP (limited to 300 pieces, Impericon exclusive)

Pre-order your copy of Quadra here.

Tracklisting:

"Isolation"

"Means To An End"

"Last Time"

"Capital Enslavement"

"Ali"

"Raging Void "

"Guardians Of Earth"

"The Pentagram"

"Autem"

"Quadra"

"Agony Of Defeat"

"Fear; Pain; Suffering"

"Last Time" lyric video:

"Isolation" video:

The 29-date Quadra 2020 tour kicks off at the San Diego House Of Blues on March 18 and will make stops in Denver, Brooklyn and Atlanta before ending on April 22 in Ventura, CA. Joining the band as special guests are Sacred Reich, Crowbar, and Art Of Shock.

Derrick Green states, “We’re extremely excited about kicking off the first part of our tour in support of our new album Quadra in North America. This is going to be a show that you do not want to miss! We look forward to seeing everyone there!”

Andreas Kisser: comments, "I couldn’t be happier with this announcement! Touring with our brothers from Sacred Reich again is unbelievable. We are going to repeat a successful package that we shared so much in the 90’s plus the heavy energies from our legendary friends from Crowbar! Wow!!! Expect jams and good vibes! See you all soon on the 'Quadra North American tour 2020'!"

Tickets on sale now.

Confirmed dates:

March

18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theater

20 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

24 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

27 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

28 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

29 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

30 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

April

1 - Montreal, QC - Astral

2 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

4 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

6 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts

8 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

9 - Charlotte, NC - Underground @ The Fillmore

10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

11 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

12 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

16 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

18 - Dallas, TX Gas - Monkey Live

19 - Austin, TX - Emo's

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

22 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre

(Photo - Marcos Hermes)