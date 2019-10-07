SEPULTURA Reveal More Details For Upcoming Concept Album, Quadra; Official Artwork Revealed

During their performance at Rock In Rio festival last Friday, Brazil's metal icons, Sepultura, unveiled the first details of their upcoming studio album, and now want to make it official for their worldwide fanbase; the band's next full-length release will be a thrilling concept album titled Quadra, scheduled to see the light of day in early 2020 through Nuclear Blast Records.

After relentless touring for their previous opus Machine Messiah, released in 2017, the Latin American quartet returned to the legendary Fascination Street Studios to once again work with producer Jens Bogren. Quadra saw the band pushing their own mental and physical boundaries and has been one of their hardest albums to complete, as singer Derrick Green explains: "The experience was like no other time in the studio. I felt the preparation was key in making the recording process go as smooth as possible. We were relentless each day giving everything that we had until complete exhaustion of the mind, body, and soul. This album is a direct result of the sign of times. The music is an evolution needed to push ourselves to go further than we ever have."

Today, the band also unveils the cover of this 15th studio piece, created by Christiano Menezes for Darkside Books. Revolving around the meaning of the number 4, the concept goes much deeper and the band's mastermind Andreas Kisser explains the idea behind the depicted coin: "Quadra, among other meanings, is the Portuguese word for "sport court" that by definition is a "limited area of ​​land, with regulatory demarcations, where according to a set of rules the game takes place.

"We all come from different Quadras. The countries, all nations with their borders and traditions; culture, religions, laws, education and a set of rules where life takes place. Our personalities, what we believe, how we live, how we build societies and relationships, all depends on these set of rules that we grew up with. Concepts of creation, gods, death and ethics.

"Money, we are enslaved by this concept. Who's poor and who's rich, that's how we measure people and material goods. Regardless of your Quadra you need money to survive, the prime rule to play this game called life. Hence the coin.

"The coin is forged with the senator skull, who represents the set of rules and laws we live by; the world map on his head delimiting the borders of all nations, imaginary lines separating people by concepts of race and the sacred."

The release date, pre-order and first single will soon be revealed, so stay tuned for further details.