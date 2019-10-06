SEPULTURA Reveal Title And Cover Artwork Of New Album, Debut New Song "Isolation" At Rock In Rio 2019 (Video)

Sepultura revealed the title and artwork for their new album, due out in February, at Rock In Rio 2019 on October 4th. They also performed the new song "Isolation" from the new record, entitled Quadra, for the first time. Check out the footage below.

Essa aí no telão é a capa do disco novo do Sepultura, "Quadra", previsto pra 2020. O grupo acabou de cantar a inédita "Isolation" aqui no #RockinRio2019 pic.twitter.com/EhbPpVx8nw — Carol Prado (@pradocrl) 4. Oktober 2019



Sepultura recently checked in from Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden to announce that they have completed the recordings for their upcoming new album with producer Jens Bogren. The release is expected in February via Nuclear Blast.

Singer Derrick Green: "Vocals and guitars are complete! This is an epic creation, I can’t wait for you all to hear it!!"

Derrick Green will be on the road in Europe for a Vocal Masterclass Tour during the month of October. The dates are listed below, and ticket links can be found here.

October

10 - Duycker - Amsterdam, NL

11 - Ls Relais Des Artistes - Le Bioux, CH

12 - Legend Club - Milan, IT

13 - Pitcher - Dusseldorf, DE

14 - The Underground - London, UK