SEPULTURA - Sepultura Endurance Documentary To Receive UK Premier At London's Doc'n Roll Film Festival This Sunday

Sepultura have announced that their documentary, Sepultura Endurance, will be screened at the Doc'n Roll Film Festival in London, England on November 11th.

Part concert film, part testimonial to the power of music, part intimate insider view, Sepultura Endurance is a close-focus portrait of Brazil’s rock legends featuring previously unseen archival footage from the band’s 30 year history and interviews with admirers including Lars Ulrich, Scott Ian and Slipknot's Corey Taylor.

A true institution, Sepultura has released 14 albums, sold millions of albums worldwide, and earned multiple gold and platinum records across the globe. Following the band as they toured and recorded their last three albums, a time of tension and triumph, director Otavio Juliano serves up the history, myths, conflicts, personnel changes and struggles, allowing us to see them at their most vulnerable and human, as well as icons of heavy metal.

Doc’n Roll Film Festival is supported by the BFI using funds from the National Lottery to grow audience appetite and enjoyment for a wide range of independent British and international films. More info here.