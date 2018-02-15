SEPULTURA Singer DERRICK GREEN Interviewed Aboard 70000 Tons Of Metal - "For Me, Music Has Always Been A Big Part Of My Life"; Video

BangerTV talked to Sepultura singer Derrick Green during the 2018 voyage of 70000 Tons Of Metal - the original, the world's biggest heavy metal cruise which sailed from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, FL to Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands and back on February 1st - 5th, 2018. Green talked about discovering punk and hardcore and what it's like to be vegan on a cruise ship. Watch below:

During the cruise an almost unbelievable all-star jam took place. Dubbed, Jamming With Waters In International Waters, this extravaganza was hosted by Jeff Waters of Annihilator, and featured no less than 50 musicians. Fan-filmed video, courtesy of ZarTh Vader, can be enjoyed below. The setlist and various musical ensembles are as listed:

"Metal Health / Bang Your Head" by Quiet Riot

Vocals: Chris Bay (Freedom Call)

Drums: Specki T.D. (In Extremo)

Guitar: Ryoji Shinomoto (Gyze)

Guitar: Joona Björkroth (Battle Beast)

Bass: Schmier (Destruction)

"Rock You Like A Hurricane" by Scorpions

Vocals: Adrienne Cowan (Seven Spires)

Drums: Specki T.D. (In Extremo)

Guitar: Alex Beyrodt (Primal Fear)

Guitar: Tommy Johansson (Sabaton)

Bass: Jari Kainulainen (Masterplan)

"Killing Machine" by Judas Priest

Vocals: Mike Howe (Metal Church)

Drums: Francesco Jovino (Primal Fear)

Guitar: Andreas Kisser (Sepultura)

Guitar: Daniel Mongrain (Voivod)

Bass: Johan Jönsegård (October Tide)

"The Number Of The Beast" by Iron Maiden

Vocals: Päivi "Capri" Virkkunen (Amberian Dawn)

Drums: Francesco Jovino (Primal Fear)

Guitar: Roland Grapow (Masterplan)

Guitar: Johan Reinholdz (Dark Tranquility)

Bass: Pasi Kauppinen (Sonata Artica)

"Neon Nights" by Black Sabbath

Vocals: Rick Altzi (Masterplan)

Drums: Eloy Casagrande (Sepultura)

Guitar: Kurdt Vanderhoof (Metal Church)

Guitar: Per Nilsson (Scar Symmetry, Meshuggah)

Bass: Hugo Doyon-Karout (Beyond Creation)

"Running Wild" by Judas Priest

Vocals: Ralph Scheepers (Primal Fear) with Nick Seymour

Drums: Eloy Casagrande (Sepultura)

Guitar: Sami Yli-Sirniö (Kreator)

Guitar: Rob Barrett (Cannibal Corpse)

Bass: Linus Klausenitzer (Obscura)

"Hells Bells" by AC/DC

Vocals: Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast)

Drums: Cato Bekkevold (Enslaved)

Guitar: Jeff Waters (Annihilator)

Guitar: Elias Viljanen (Sonata Artica)

Bass: Mat Sinner (Primal Fear)

"Pull The Plug" by Death

Vocals: Steffen Kummerer (Obscura)

Drums: Cato Bekkevold (Enslaved)

Guitar: Steffen Kummerer (Obscura)

Guitar: Ricardo Falcon (Sinister)

Bass: Bud Burke (Exhumed)

"D.O.A." by Van Halen

Vocals: Adrienne Cowan (Seven Spires)

Drums: Stet Howland (Metal Church)

Guitar: Jeff Waters (Annihilator)

Bass: Eero Sipilä (Xandria)

"Swords & Tequila" by Riot

Vocals: Snake (Voivod)

Drums: Stet Howland (Metal Church)

Guitar: Mike (Destruction)

Guitar: Tom Naumann (Primal Fear)

Bass: Jesper Anastasiadis (Korpiklaani)

"Chemical Warfare" by Slayer

Vocals: Matt Harvey (Exhumed)

Drums: Vaaver (Destruction)

Guitar: Ivar Bjørnson (Enslaved)

Guitar: Markus Vanhala (Insomnium)

Bass: Dominique Laroche (Voivod)

"Whiplash" by Metallica

Vocals: Mille Petrozza (Kreator)

Drums: Vaaver (Destruction)

Guitar: Andreas Kisser (Sepultura)

Guitar: Matt Harvey (Exhumed)

Bass: Schmier (Destruction)

Although the sun has set on round eight of 70000 Tons Of Metal, preparations for round nine are underway. Next year, 70000 Tons Of Metal will sail from Miami / Ft. Lauderdale to Labadee and back on January 31st - February 4th, 2019.

A note from The Skipper reads:

"Survivors! Let me take this opportunity to thank all of you for making 70000 Tons Of Metal 2018, The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise once again such a success!

Last year we had 74 nations from around the Globe on board 70000 Tons Of Metal, and once again I truly thought there is no way we could beat that. But again you proved me wrong! This year you brought that count to 75 countries!

All you Survivors from: Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Norway, Pakistan, Palau, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Trinidad And Tobago, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Usa, Venezuela, and Vietnam made 70000 Tons Of Metal 2018 once again truly feel like the United Nations Of Heavy Metal At Sea!

A special Thank You to all the members of my incredible crew – you are truly the greatest in the world! Last but not least, Thank You to all the Artists and their Crew for 124 fantastic live performances including Jamming With Waters In International Waters, the Clinics, holding all the Meet & Greet and Signing Sessions and participating in all the other Special Events."

