Sepultura singer, Derrick Green, will be on the road in Europe for a Vocal Masterclass Tour during the month of October. The dates are listed below, and ticket links can be found here.

October

10 - Duycker - Amsterdam, NL

11 - Ls Relais Des Artistes - Le Bioux, CH

12 - Legend Club - Milan, IT

13 - Pitcher - Dusseldorf, DE

14 - The Underground - London, UK