SEPULTURA To Release New Album In February 2020 - "We Have A Concept Already, We Have A Name," Says ANDREAS KISSER (Video)

Sepultura recently took part in an interview with Kyrgyzstan's TV1.kg, in which they reveal that they are currently working on new album, to be recorded in August in Sweden with producer Jens Bogren. Watch the video below.

Says guitarist Andreas Kisser: "We are currently working on new ideas, on new music. Actually, since September-October last year, we started putting the ideas together, demos. Me and Eloy (Casagrande), the drummer, working in São Paulo, just building the basic structure of the songs, and Derrick (Green,) and Paulo (Xisto Pinto Jr.) working at their houses as well, putting their input. We have about now, around 10 songs. We would like to put an album with 12 songs, that's the idea, plus record some covers and bonus tracks for special releases and stuff."

Hear more below: