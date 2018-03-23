SEPULTURA - Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star Lullaby Versions Available; "Roots Bloody Roots" Streaming

March 23, 2018, an hour ago

Roma Music Group has released Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star - Lullaby Versions Of Sepultura. The opening track, "Roots Bloody Roots", is available for streaming below.

The album is available via iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, and Amazon (widget below).

Tracklisting:

"Roots Bloody Roots"
"Territory"
"Refuse / Resist"
"Ratamahatta"
"Beneath the Remains"
"Dead Embryonic Cells"
"Arise"
"Attitude"

"Roots Bloody Roots":

 

 

