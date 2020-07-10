SEPULTURA Welcome DANKO JONES To Their SepulQuarta Sessions

On this weeks SepulQuarta session, Sepultura welcomes the great Danko Jones for a Q&A session and a performance of "Sepulnation".

Derrick comments: "We first met Danko Jones on a European tour that we did together in 2003, this is where our friendship began. I was already a fan of the band before the tour started, so it was a great pleasure to share the stage with such an extreme powerhouse. Our friendship with our brother has continued till this day. I’m definitely anxious to catch up and chat about what’s been going on!!”

Join the band on Wednesday (July 15) at 4, PM Brazilian official time (Noon, PST and 9 PM, CET) here.

Sepultura have announced the rescheduled North American Quadra tour with Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art Of Shock for next spring. All tickets purchased for the previously scheduled tour will be honoured.

Get your tickets here, and VIP packages here.

Andreas Kisser comments, "So happy to announce the rescheduled North American tour with our friends from Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art Of Shock. I can’t wait to go back to the stage to perform the new material from our album Quadra and to jam our history to you all! Stay safe and SEE YOU ALL SOON!!"

Tour dates:

March

6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

8 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

10 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

11 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

12 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

13 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

17 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

19 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

20 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

21 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

22 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

23 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

25 - Charlotte, NC - Underground - The Fillmore

26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

27 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

28 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

31 - Austin, TX - Parish

April

1 - Dallas, TX - GMBG

2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

3 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

5 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

7 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

8 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

10 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre