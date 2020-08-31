SEPULTURA Welcome EPICA's Mark Jansen And ANGRA's Rafael Bittencourt To SepulQuarta Sessions

On this week's SepulQuarta session Sepultura welcomes Epica guitarist Mark Jansen and Angra's Rafael Bittencourt for a live Q&A session and a performance of "Jasco/Kayowas".

Andreas Kisser comments “On the next SepulQuarta, we will have two great guests from the melodic/symphonic metal worlds, Rafael Bittencourt from Angra and Mark Jansen from Epica, two amazing musicians, both writers of unique albums and musicians that toured the planet several times. They are very creative and influential artists. Derrick and I will have the privilege to chat with them in a Live Q&A, you can send your questions too! After the chat, we will present the Live Quarantine version of Jasco with Kayowas, where I will be joined by Rafael to perform this acoustic piece exclusively for SepulQuarta. Do not miss this! See you all on Wednesday.”

Join the band on Wednesday at 4 PM Brazilian official time (Noon PST and 9 PM CET) here.

Andreas Kisser about the idea of the SepulQuarta sessions: “SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we’re all facing a new situation. We came with this idea still influenced by the concept of our last album 'Quadra', using geometry, numerology, and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for an event."