SEPULTURA Welcome FAITH NO MORE's Billy Gould To Their SepulQuarta Sessions

This week, Brazilian heavyweights Sepultura welcome a guest to be part of their weekly SepulQuarta session: Faith No More's Billy Gould will join Paulo Xisto for a live Q&A with their fans.

Join the band this Wednesday (May 27) at 4 PM, Brazilian official time (Noon, PST and 9 PM, CET) here.

Next to this digital get-together starting at 4:15 PM, Brazilian official time (12:15 PST and 9:15 PM, CET), Sepultura come up with the live performance of one of their songs from their quarantines in Brazil and the United States and have a little chat on stories from the past and anecdotes from their colourful history as a band.

Andreas Kisser about the idea of the SepulQuarta sessions: “SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we’re all facing a new situation. We came with this idea still influenced by the concept of our last album 'Quadra', using geometry, numerology and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for an event."

(Photo - Marcos Hermes)