SEPULTURA Welcome NEY MATOGROSSO And PHIL CAMPBELL To Their SepulQuarta Sessions

On this week's SepulQuarta’ session Sepultura welcomes the legendary Brazilian singer Ney Matogrosso for a live Q&A session in their mother language Portuguese and performance of "Orgasmatron" with Phil Campbell (Motörhead).

Andreas Kisser comments “This next SepulQuarta will be amazing. I’m so happy to announce that we will have a live Q&A with a living legend, the amazing Ney Matogrosso. One of the pioneers of rock music in Brazil with his band Secos & Molhados, he is the most recognizable voice in Brazilian music, we are truly honored! Plus we will have another living legend jamming with us, our master and brother Phil Campbell from the almighty Motörhead! We will render a beautiful and historical performance of 'Orgasmatron'! Do not miss this! See you all on Wednesday!”

Join the band on Wednesday at 4 PM, Brazilian official time (Noon, PST and 9 PM, CET) here.

Andreas Kisser about the idea of the SepulQuarta sessions, earlier: “SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we’re all facing a new situation. We came with this idea still influenced by the concept of our last album 'Quadra', using geometry, numerology and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for an event."