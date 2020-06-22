SEPULTURA Welcome ROY MAYORGA To Their SepulQuarta Sessions This Week

On this week's SepulQuarta session, Sepultura welcomes Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour, Hellyeah, Soulfly) who will take part in the Q&A session, together with his longtime friend Derrick Green.

Derrick comments: "It will be a great pleasure to be doing a Q&A with our brother and old friend Roy Mayorga. I’ve known Roy from back in the day from living in the LES ( Lower East Side) N.Y.C. We share many mutual friends from the scene and we have had the pleasure of jamming together live on stage numerous times. We will have plenty to talk about and to reminisce about the incredible times we’ve shared. Definitely tune in, you won’t want to miss this!"

Next to that the band welcomes Filipe Roa (Shadows Fall) and Jason Bittner (Overkill) for a quarantine performance of "Desperate Cry".

Join the band this Wednesday at 4 PM, Brazilian official time (Noon, PST and 9 PM, CET) here.

Andreas Kisser about the idea of the SepulQuarta sessions, earlier: “SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we’re all facing a new situation. We came with this idea still influenced by the concept of our last album 'Quadra', using geometry, numerology and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for an event."

(Photo - Marcos Hermes)