SEPULTURA Welcome SACRED REICH's PHIL RIND To Their SepulQuarta Sessions This Week

On this week's SepulQuarta session, Sepultura welcomes Phil Rind (Sacred Reich), who will take part in the Q&A session and perform "Inner Self" together with the band.

Andreas Kisser comments: “Another brother will be with us on the next SepulQuarta talking about our friendship and the history Sacred Reich and Sepultura share together. He is the reason I tried out for Metallica in 1992, we have lots to talk about. Also we have a very special announcement to unveil to you all! Plus the Live Quarantine Performance of 'Inner Self' with Phil! So don’t miss this one! See you all on Wednesda.y”

Join the band this Wednesday at 4 PM, Brazilian official time (Noon, PST and 9 PM, CET) here.

Andreas Kisser about the idea of the SepulQuarta sessions, earlier: “SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we’re all facing a new situation. We came with this idea still influenced by the concept of our last album 'Quadra', using geometry, numerology and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for an event."