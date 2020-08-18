SEPULTURA Welcomes FERNANDA LIRA, MAYARA PUERTAS and ANGELICA BURNS To SepulQuarta Sessions

On this week's SepulQuarta session, Sepultura welcomes the Brazilian female Musicians Fernanda Lira (Crypta), Angelica Burns (Hatefulmurder) and Mayara Puertas (Torture Squad) for a live Q&A session in their mother language Portuguese and performance of "Hatred Aside".

Eloy Casagrande comments: “We are very happy to have three metal revelations with us for a Sepulquarta episode. They are Fernanda Lira, Mayara Puertas, and Angelica Burns. Three women that are making a revolution and breaking paradigms into the metal world. We are very honored to have them here with us to talk about their music and career, also they will be jamming the song 'Hatred Aside' from the album Against in another historical Live Quarantine performance from the SepulQuarta. Do not miss it! See you all on Wednesday.”

Join the band on Wednesday at 4 PM, Brazilian official time (Noon, PST and 9 PM, CET) here.

Andreas Kisser about the idea of the SepulQuarta sessions: “SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we’re all facing a new situation. We came with this idea still influenced by the concept of our last album 'Quadra', using geometry, numerology, and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for an event."