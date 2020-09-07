SEPULTURA Welcomes MEGADETH’s DAVID ELLEFSON To Their SepulQuarta Sessions

On this week's SepulQuarta session Sepultura welcomes good friend David Ellefson (Megadeth) for a live Q&A session and a performance of their classic track "Territory".

Andreas Kisser comments: “A Big 4 in the house! We welcome David Ellefson, the legend from Megadeth and the founding member of the Metal Allegiance experience! Besides his bass playing, he’s also managing bands, owns a record label, and has his own coffee brand! Prepare your questions! Do not miss the Live Quarantine version of 'Territory' with David on bass! See you all on Wednesday!”

Join the band on Wednesday at 4 PM Brazilian official time (Noon PST and 9 PM CET) here.

Andreas Kisser about the idea of the SepulQuarta sessions: “SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we’re all facing a new situation. We came with this idea still influenced by the concept of our last album 'Quadra', using geometry, numerology, and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for an event."