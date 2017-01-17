Serbia’s JENNER Sign To Infernö Records; “How Deep Is Your Greed” Track Streaming
Infernö Records has announced the signing of Serbian speed metal band Jenner.
Formed in December 2013, Jenner are the only all-girl metal band from the Belgrade area and in spite of their young age, they're showing a high potential & great abilities in delivering high-quality speed metal.
They released a two-song demo in 2015, already showing great professionalism and technical abilities. After weeks of intense hard work, they recorded their first full-length album called To Live Is To Suffer that will soon be released on Infernö Records.
“How Deep Is Your Greed”: