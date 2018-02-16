SERENITY Launch Official Lyric Video For "The Final Crusade"

Symphonic metal masters, Serenity, have released a lyric video for "The Final Crusade", a track from their new album, Lionheart, available via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below.

Lionheart was mixed and mastered by Jan Vacik at Dreamsound Studios. Gyula Havancsák at Hjules Design and Illustrations created the fantastic album artwork. Order the album here.

Lionheart tracklisting:

“Deus Lo Vult”

“United”

“Lionheart”

“Hero”

“Rising High”

“Heaven”

“King's Landing”

“Eternal Victory”

“Stand And Fight”

“The Fortress (Of Blood And Sand)”

“Empire”

“My Fantasy”

“The Final Crusade”

“The Final Crusade” lyric video:

“United” video:

“Lionheart” video:

Album preview:

Serenity lineup:

Georg Neuhauser - Vocals

Fabio D'Amore - Bass, Vocals

Andreas Schipflinger - Drums, Vocals

Chris Hermsdörfer - Guitars, Vocals