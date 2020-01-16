SERENITY Release Music Video For New Single "My Kingdom Comes"

With their third single, “My Kingdom Comes”, off their upcoming album, The Last Knight, to be released via Napalm Records, Serenity continues the epic journey in the footsteps of the Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I.. The beautiful conceptualized video shows the last knight himself and impressively visualizes the ancient spirit of medieval times.

This powerful hymn highlights another facet of Serenity by adding the deep and forceful growls of Chris Hermsdörfer that lead you directly into the chorus where Georg Neuhauser’s outrageous voice praises the rise of the symphonic kingdom. Andreas Schipflinger’s energetic smashing double bass sound merges perfectly with the sonorous sound of the song and pushes it to the next level - worthy of a kingdom.

“My Kingdom Comes” crowns the memorial Serenity has prepared throughout their lifetime: The Last Knight ain’t just a powerful reminiscence of the Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I. - it has a deep connection to the band itself.

Serenity will release their seventh studio album, The Last Knight, on January 31 via Napalm Records and details the life of the Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I. Building on that story, they’ve created a historical, musical concept never seen before. They have captivated their fans and audiences for nearly two decades, and they’re showing no signs of stopping.

For years, the band has been a prime example of epic symphonic and melodic metal, showcasing both distinct heaviness and a lot of heart. Now they’re pushing it to the next level. Serenity has redefined themselves without forgetting their musical roots, becoming a worthy successor for Maximilian’s legacy, ready to conquer the world! Be a part of their grand quest.

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Last Knight"

"Invictus"

"Set The World On Fire"

"Keeper Of The Knights"

"Souls And Sins"

"My Kingdom Comes"

"Queen Of Avalon"

"My Farewell"

"Down To Hell"

"Wings Of Pride"

"Call To Arms"

"Souls And Sins" (Acoustic Version)

"Souls And Sins" video:

"Set The World On Fire" video:

Lineup:

Georg Neuhauser - lead vocals, backing vocals

Fabio D'Amore - bass, guitar, vocals

Andreas Schipflinger - drums, vocals

Chris Hermsdörfer - electric, acoustic & classical guitars, vocals, growls

(Photo - Thomas Buchberger)