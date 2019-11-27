SERENITY To Reveal New Album Details Tomorrow; "Set The World On Fire" Music Video Teaser Posted

November 27, 2019, 44 minutes ago

news heavy metal serenity

SERENITY To Reveal New Album Details Tomorrow; "Set The World On Fire" Music Video Teaser Posted

Symphonic metal masters, Serenity, have announced that the time has come to reveal details for their upcoming new album, coming soon via Napalm Records.

Says the band: "Stay tuned for tomorrow! Are you as excited as we are?"

A teaser for the music video for the new album's first single, "Set The World On Fire", can be seen below. Check it out, and stay tuned for updates.



Featured Audio

JINJER - "On The Top" (Napalm)

JINJER - "On The Top" (Napalm)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews