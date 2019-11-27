SERENITY To Reveal New Album Details Tomorrow; "Set The World On Fire" Music Video Teaser Posted
Symphonic metal masters, Serenity, have announced that the time has come to reveal details for their upcoming new album, coming soon via Napalm Records.
Says the band: "Stay tuned for tomorrow! Are you as excited as we are?"
A teaser for the music video for the new album's first single, "Set The World On Fire", can be seen below. Check it out, and stay tuned for updates.