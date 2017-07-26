SERIOUS BLACK Announce “Roadie For A Day” Contest; Video

Serious Black will release their new album, Magic, on August 25th via AFM Records. Serious Black has achieved in less than three years of band history and with just two albums released quite an impressive success. The group, consisting of musicians from bands such as Firewind, Rhapsody, Tad Morose, Edenbridge, Visions Of Atlantis and Dreamscape, has positioned itself directly among the leading formations of their genre.

The band recenty announced a string of European tour dates. As special guests, Herman Frank (ex-Accept), Rick Altzi (Masterplan), Andre Hilgers (ex-Rage) and Michael Müller (Jaded Heart) will be part of the show, supports are My Own Ghost (Luxemburg) and Stormhammer (Germany).

EMP are giving you and a friend the opportunity to join the boys for one day exclusively as a roadie - you get an official crew shirt, you can film and photograph behind the scenes and, finally, eat with the band.

These are the dates:

September

7 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

10 - Monheim, Germany - Sojus 7

22 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

23 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

26 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

28 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete

29 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Zentral

30 - Berlin, Germany - Nuke Club

So, what are you waiting for? Get the chance and join the city of your choice as a roadie for Serious Black. More details at this location.

Featuring cover artwork by Jan Yrlund, Magic will be released in the following editions:

Special Fan Box ( Ltd. to 500):

- Ltd. Digipak (the limited 2CD digipak contains the bonus CD Live In Atlanta)

- exclusive acoustic CD First Light - only available in this boxset

- witchboard with planchette (exclusive design)

- 22 tarot cards (exclusive design)

- Listener’s companion written by Urban breed

- certificate of authenticity

CD Jewelcase:

- Magic

CD Digipak Ltd. (2 CDs):

- Magic

- Live in Atlanta

Vinyl:

- Black Ltd. to 250

- White Ltd. to 250

Pre-order the new album in various formats at this location.

“Burn! Witches Burn!” lyric video: