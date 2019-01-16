SERIOUS BLACK Begins Work On New Album; Demo Recording Video Posted

Serious Black have checked in with the following update:

"Recording some demo ideas for Serious Black's upcoming album 2019 - tries and failures during recording some song ideas or the new album... and, as always, no shampoo, no make-up, no overdubs, no split screen... and so on."

Serious Black released their 2017 album, Magic, via AFM Records. Check out a lyric video for the album track “The Witch Of Caldwell Town” below.

Tracklisting:

“With A Tip Of The Hat”

“Binary Magic”

“Burn! Witches Burn!”

“Line Gunman Rule”

“Now You’ll Never Know”

“I Can Do Magic”

“Serious Black Magic”

“Skeletons On Parade”

“Mr. Nightmist”

“The Witch Of Caldwell Town”

“True Love Is Blind”

“Just Kill Me”

“Newfound Freedom”

“One Final Song”

“The Witch Of Caldwell Town” lyric video:

Album walk through video: