SERIOUS BLACK - Suite 226 Album Details Revealed

German/American power metallers, Serious Black, will release their fourth studio album, Suite 226, on January 31 via AFM Records. You can pre-order the album on digipak CD and limited coloured vinyl here.

Unlike Mirrorworld and Magic, which are much more hard rock, Suite 226 features more driving guitars, catchy hooks and finest riffing. After Magic, which is a concept album about the story of mysterious Mr. Nightmist, a witch and a lot of magic, this time Suite 226 also tells a complete narrative of a mentally confused man who is torn between his own dreamworld, reality and evil. In real life the protagonist has been held captive for many years in this dismal, cold padded cell number 226, the inhuman condition of the rotten psychiatry have driven him to total distraction. In his imagination he is the mighty king who lives in his feudal castle, surrounded by courtesans, good food and wine, commands an invincible army. Staggering between illusion and reality, he continues to be drawn into the maelstrom of madness, his life becomes a ride through purgatory, accompanied by demons, anxiety attacks and paranoia.

Serious Black takes the listener on a musically journey between heaven and hell, Suite 226 is the perfect soundtrack for this trip to the place of damnation. Ruthless riffs meets catchy melodies, driven by a manic rhythm section, Urban Breed´s top-rated unleashed vocals add the necessary amount of insanity. After listening to this dervish of an album one may ask oneself what is actually fiction, what is reality. And who knows, after that you may also hear these soft voices in your head. Don't say nobody warned you.

Tracklisting:

"Let it Go"

"When The Stars Right"

"Solitude Etude"

"Fate Of All Humanity"

"Castiel"

"Heaven Shall Burn"

"Way Back Home"

"We Still Stand Tall"

"Come Home"

"Suite 226"

"When The Stars Are Right" video: