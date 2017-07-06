SERIOUS BLACK To Release Magic Album In August; “Burn! Witches Burn!” Lyric Video Posted

Serious Black will release their new album, Magic, on August 25th via AFM Records. A lyric video for the new song “Burn! Witches Burn!” is available for streaming below.

Featuring cover artwork by Jan Yrlund, Magic will be released in the following editions:

Special Fan Box ( Ltd. to 500):

- Ltd. Digipak (the limited 2CD digipak contains the bonus CD Live In Atlanta)

- exclusive acoustic CD First Light - only available in this boxset

- witchboard with planchette (exclusive design)

- 22 tarot cards (exclusive design)

- Listener’s companion written by Urban breed

- certificate of authenticity

CD Jewelcase:

- Magic

CD Digipak Ltd. (2 CDs):

- Magic

- Live in Atlanta

Vinyl:

- Black Ltd. to 250

- White Ltd. to 250

Pre-order the new album in various formats at this location.

“Burn! Witches Burn!” lyric video:

Serious Black has achieved in less than three years of band history and with just two albums released quite an impressive success. The group, consisting of musicians from bands such as Firewind, Rhapsody, Tad Morose, Edenbridge, Visions Of Atlantis and Dreamscape, has positioned itself directly among the leading formations of their genre.

Tours with HammerFall and Gamma Ray allowed the fanbase to grow rapidly and with the first headliner tour in September 2016, Serious Black impressively demonstrated that they are a real live force.

Inspired by the consistently euphoric reactions of fans and the media, the band is already working under high pressure on their third studio album, Magic.

The band have announced a string of European tour dates. As special guests, Herman Frank (ex-Accept), Rick Altzi (Masterplan), Andre Hilgers (ex-Rage) and Michael Müller (Jaded Heart) will be part of the show, supports are My Own Ghost (Luxemburg) and Stormhammer (Germany).