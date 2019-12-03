SERIOUS BLACK To Release Suite 226 Album In January; "When The Stars Are Right" Music Video Streaming

German/American power metallers, Serious Black, will release their fourth studio album, Suite 226, on January 31 via AFM Records. You can pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the first single, "When The Stars Are Right", below.

For eighteen months it was really quiet on the Serious Black front, a comparatively long time for a band that, since its inception in 2015, let a maximum of one year pass until the release of a new album. After three successful predecessors and more than 120 shows worldwide, they used their well-deserved time-out to design new concepts, to work on fresh material.

Bassist Mario proudly announces: "The waiting comes to an end, we are fresh and rested. Above all, we are hungry to return to the stage."

Suite 226 features more driving guitars, catchy hooks and the finest riffing, as you know from As Daylight Breaks. Serious Black takes the listener on a musically journey into psychiatry, between heaven and hell; Suite 226 is the perfect soundtrack for this trip to the place of damnation. Ruthless riffs meets catchy melodies, driven by a manic rhythm section, Urban Breed's top-rated unleashed vocals add the necessary amount of insanity. After listening to this dervish of an album one may ask oneself what is actually fiction, what is reality. And who knows, after that you may also hear these soft voices in your head. Don't say nobody warned you.

