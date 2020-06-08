SEROCS Provide Sneak Peek Of Vore EP With New Song "The Temple Of Knowledge"

Serocs return with a brand new EP, Vore, consisting of five tracks pushing the envelope of technical yet brutal death metal; enriched by two 2011 demo tracks showcasing the evolution of the band.

Vore will be released on June 26th via Everlasting Spew Records. Check out "The Temple Of Knowledge" now.

Pre-order your copy of Vore via Bandcamp or Everlasting Spew now.

Tracklisting:

"Anthropic"

"Building A Shrine Upon Vanishing Sands"

"Shallow Vaults"

"The Temple Of Knowledge"

"To Self Devour"

"Nihilus" [Demo 2011]

"Anthropic" [Demo 2011]

For further details, visit Serocs on Facebook.