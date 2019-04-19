SERPENT OF GNOSIS Featuring Members Of JOB FOR A COWBOY, BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Premieres "The Colorless Capsules"

Bands that play at full throttle but are still capable of making coherent music — whether it's refined and crisp or disorganized and grind-like — will always appeal to fans of extreme music. That's just what death / grind band Serpent Of Gnosis do on their debut album, As I Drink From The Infinite Well Of Inebriation. The album arrives on June 14th via 1126 Records.

Check out "The Colorless Capsules" now:

"We are a collection of small cavemen who enjoy fast and heavy things," says singer Jonny Davy. "This song describes instances of addiction and the dependencies that align with it, particularly in the pharmaceutical form."

The project began with musicians Max Lavelle, Al Glassman, and Darren Cesca playing in the band Goratory. Inevitably, they each took different paths over the years. However, old friends have reunited and sparked a musical connection with Serpent of Gnosis. Glassman and Cesca were writing the music in 2018 and ultimately turned to their former and current bandmates, who are in the Black Dahlia Murder and Job For A Cowboy, to help fill the gaps. After a unique recording process where the members individually tracked their parts from home, the album was mixed by drummer Darren Cesca in his own House Of Grind studio.

While some uber extreme forms of metal tend to rely on religious themes of horror and imagery of gore and evil, Serpent Of Gnosis took a route that hit a bit closer to home. The band explored concepts such as addiction and what that can do to both the human psyche and the body. As I Drink From The Infinite Well Of Inebriation is an album that provides a first-person perspective and tells its stories through the eyes of an individual dealing with severe and near-crippling drug addiction.

Serpent Of Gnosis are:

Al Glassman — guitar

Tony Sannicandro — guitar

Max Lavelle — bass

Darren Cesca — drums

Jonny Davy — vocals

For further details, visit Serpent Of Gnosis on Facebook.