SERUM 114 Release Music Video For New Single "Jeden Tag Jede Nacht"

German rock band, Serum 114, have released their new single, “Jeden Tag Jede Nacht” (English: “Every Day Every Night”), along with an expressive music video, fresh off the upcoming album Im Zeichen der Zeit (English: Signs Of Time), to be released via Napalm Records on September 18. Pre-order the new album here.

The hard-hitting blend of punk, pop and modern rock will pierce straight into your eardrums: With an unmistakably catchy chorus and Esche’s remarkable vocals the German rock combo showcase that the mixture of modern rock and edgy punk simply flows through their veins. The accompanying audio-visual presents a different side of the bands artistic work and underlines their visual versality without losing their unique Serum 114 trademark.

Serum 114 on their new single “Jeden Tag Jede Nacht”: “It seems kind of crazy how long one can carry a broken heart. 'Jeden Tag Jede Nacht' touches upon a very personal note: Each of us knows it, each of us has experienced it once or will experience it in the future. No matter how long it’s been and no matter how much you want to stay strong - it tears you up inside and you can’t hide - no matter how much you are trying to hide. Losing a person who once meant “everything” to you is one of the most painful and difficult challenges - it remains a part of us forever. But you can find the inner power to try something new and to create great things. We personally celebrate the new single for its honesty and the authenticity it carries within.”

Im Zeichen der Zeit, presents 14 energetic modern rock tracks: In an honest and authentic punk rock manner, "Freiheit" (English: “Freedom”) invites the listener to reflect on moments filled with happiness, to center themselves and find balance within, even if it’s just for a short amount of time. The mid-tempo anthem “Abgefucktes Leben” (English: “Fucked Up Life”) is driven by its unmistakably catchy chorus and dedicated to the simplicity of daily life. Esche’s rough vocals classify the band’s unique trademark, whilst pushing their songs, such as “Meine Band” (English: “My Band”), to a highly energetic level.

Despite wearing their punk rock attitude on their sleeves, Serum 114 is also capable of slowing down: “Wir scheitern voran” (English: “We Fail”) is a powerful ballad of failure and unveils an unusually calm side of the band.

Tracklisting:

"Abgefucktes Leben"

"Freiheit"

"Punk Rock Show"

"Zuhause ist schön"

"Ein Teil"

"Zeichen"

"Wir scheitern voran"

"Jeden Tag Jede Nacht"

"Meine Band"

"Nein"

"Biest"

"Was kann der Mond dafür"

"Zeit steht still"

"Unzerbrechlich"

“Freiheit” video:

Lineup:

Esche - vocals / guitar

Markus - bass

Nils - drums

Thorsten - guitar

(Photo - Christian Eschweiler)