SERUM DREG To Release Debut Album In April; "Death Ritual" Track Streaming

Invictus Productions, in conspiracy with Vrasubatlat, has set April 20th as the international release date for Serum Dreg's debut album, Lustful Vengeance. Invictus will be handling the CD version while Vrasubatlat will be handling the vinyl and cassette versions.

The debut LP of Serum Dreg focuses on worship of sex, hedonism, and ritualistic chaos executed through the most traditional means possible. Lustful Vengeance carries the torch of primitive black/death metal, once again pushing the boundaries of Vrasubatlat's grasp but this time out of the unorthodox and into the realm of ancestral aural hate. Serum Dreg's debut LP carries with it the demented fixation of the Vrasubatlat philosophy while managing to dredge in familiar waters of primeval warfare.

The track "Death Ritual" is available for streaming below:

Lustful Vengeance tracklisting:

"Rotten Pillar" / "Lustful Vengeance"

"Edifice Of Hatred"

"Holy Disease"

"Death Ritual"

"Impure Ceremony"

"Blasphemic Black Death Noise"

