SEVEN KINGDOMS Checks-In From North American Tour With EVERGREY

Seven Kingdoms are blazing a wild passion through every millisecond of their monstrous music across North America on tour with Evergrey. The band is on the road in support of their latest album Decennium, which was released earlier this month via Napalm Records. The tour stops tonight in Regina, Saskatchewan and runs through June 3rd in Philadelphia, PA.

Guitarist Camden Cruz checked in from the road with this update:

"The tour is going awesome so far! We just had an awesome show in Calgary last night and we are in Regina tonight. We are making our way back down into the USA and to the East coast, where we expect to see all our friends! Get your tickets and see you at the remaining shows!"

Decennium, celebrates the bands 10th anniversary, featuring fast and heavy thrash and power metal that is always up-tempo, fierce and epic. Songstress Sabrina Valentine sings with full force and her charismatic voice flirts insanely with heavy twin guitars.

Decennium was released worldwide via Napalm Records on May 5th. It was recorded with Jim Morris (Iced Earth, Savatage, Death) and Phil Pluskota (Abiotic, King Conquer) at North Avenue Studios and Morrisound Recording. Seven Kingdoms mixed the album at Morrisound Recording and was mastered by Jacob Hansen (Avantasia, Evergrey, Volbeat).

Decennium tracklisting:

“Stargazer”

“Undying”

“In The Walls”

“The Tale Of Deathface Ginny”

“Castles In The Snow”

“Kingslayer”

“The Faceless Hero”

“Neverending”

“Hollow”

“Awakened From Nothing”

“In The Walls” (EP Master) (Bonus Track)

“Undying” (EP Master) (Bonus Track)

“The Bloody Meadow” (Re-Recording) (Bonus Track)

“Stormborn” (Re-Recording) (Bonus Track)

“Stargazer” lyric video:

“Neverending” video:

Seven Kingdoms are currently on full length North American tour with Evergrey, Need and Ascendia to support the new album. More shows are being added; catch them live at the following confirmed shows:

May

23 - Exchange - Regina, SK

25 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

26 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL

27 - The Token Lounge - Detroit, MI

28 - Mod Club - Toronto, ON

30 - L'Anti - Quebec City, QC

More dates will be announced shortly.

Seven Kingdoms lineup:

Sabrina Valentine - Vocals

Camden Cruz - Guitar

Kevin Byrd - Guitar

Keith Byrd - Drums

Aaron Sluss - Bass