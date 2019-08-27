SEVEN KINGDOMS Debut "The Water Dance" Music Video

Florida-based power metal band, Seven Kingdoms, have released a new music video for their song, "The Water Dance", from their forthcoming release, Empty Eyes.

Seven Kingdoms’ crowdfunding campaign just hit the first stretch goal of $13,000, which unlocks this video to the public, as well as funds the music video for "Empty Eyes". "The Water Dance" is inspired by the trials that Arya faced in the Game Of Thrones series, and is one of the faster songs on the new release. The video was shot in front of a live studio audience at the legendary Morrisound Recording in Tampa, FL.

Commented vocalist Sabrina Cruz: “We had an amazing time doing this video. It was a very unique experience to have such an intimate setting with our closest fans, family and friends, and for those people to hear the band in a way they have never experienced before. They were able to see the recording and video process piece by piece and basically see us under a microscope. The concept for this ‘live video and recording with an audience’ was actually pitched to us by Jim Morris himself. This turned out really great, and we hope to do this again in the future!"

Empty Eyes follows up the successfully crowdfunded In The Walls EP and full length album, Decennium, and will feature four new original songs and the cover of "Barracuda". Empty Eyes will be released Independently by the band via crowdfunding. The campaign for Empty Eyes runs until September 13 on Kickstarter.com. Empty Eyes will be released worldwide on October 22. Cover artwork by Bo Bradshaw.

Tracklisting:

"Empty Eyes"

"Monster"

"The Water Dance"

"Valonqar"

"Barracuda" (Heart cover)

"Barracuda" video:

Empty Eyes was recorded with Jim Morris (Iced Earth, Savatage, Death) at Morrisound Recording. Seven Kingdoms mixed the album at Morrisound Recording and it was mastered by Jacob Hansen (Avantasia, Evergrey, Volbeat).

The CD pressing will be limited to 400 copies with vinyl limited to 250. Each album and vinyl will be hand numbered, signed and feature the 'Edition 1' labeling on the back. The band will handle the digital aspect of the release as well. Perks start shipping in October along with the release date. Vinyl start shipping in December due to manufacturing time.