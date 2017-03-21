SEVEN KINGDOMS - Decennium Album Artwork, Tracklisting, Release Date Revealed

Florida power metal act, Seven Kingdoms, have recently signed to Napalm Records and are now ready to unveil the tracklisting, release date and cover artwork for their forthcoming full-length album and Napalm Records debut, Decennium.

A band started for fun, found that hard work and dedication to their craft has major pay offs... Seven Kingdoms is carving its own path in metal history creating something genuinely unique, yet undeniably power metal.

Decennium tracklisting:

“Stargazer”

“Undying”

“In The Walls”

“The Tale Of Deathface Ginny”

“Castles In The Snow”

“Kingslayer”

“The Faceless Hero”

“Neverending”

“Hollow”

“Awakened From Nothing”

“In The Walls” (EP Master) (Bonus Track)

“Undying” (EP Master) (Bonus Track)

“The Bloody Meadow” (Re-Recording) (Bonus Track)

“Stormborn” (Re-Recording) (Bonus Track)

Decennium will be released worldwide via Napalm Records on May 5th. Pre-order here.

Decennium was recorded with Jim Morris (Iced Earth, Savatage, Death) and Phil Pluskota (Abiotic, King Conquer) at North Avenue Studios and Morrisound Recording. Seven Kingdoms mixed the album at Morrisound Recording and was mastered by Jacob Hansen (Avantasia, Evergrey, Volbeat).

Commented Seven Kingdoms guitarist Camden Cruz: "We are very excited to start the pre-orders for the official worldwide release of Decennium via Napalm Records. We are very, very happy with this album and it is undeniably the best product the band has put fourth yet. Napalm ensures that a significant amount of people overseas will get a chance to get the record now without the incredible shipping prices, and also we are excited to finally bring digital and streaming platforms to the fold thanks to Napalm. We are very excited for what all of this new stuff brings! Please pre-order the record and tell your friends to do the same! See you on tour with Evergrey in about 6 weeks! Get your tickets for the North American dates!"

Seven Kingdoms will embark on full length North American tour with Evergrey, Need and Ascendia in May and June 2017 to support the new album. More shows are being added; catch them live at the following confirmed shows:

May

6 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

7 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

9 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

10 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

11 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

13 - Joe's Grotto - Phoenix, AZ

14 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

15 - Adrenaline bar - Las Vegas, NV

17 - The Viper Room - Los Angeles, CA

18 - TBA - San Francisco, CA

19 - TBA - Portland, OR

20 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

21 - The Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

22 - Dickens Pub - Calgary, AB

23 - Exchange - Regina

25 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

26 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL

27 - The Token Lounge - Detroit, MI

28 - Mod Club - Toronto, ON

30 - L'Anti - Quebec City, QC

TBA - New York, NY

TBA - Philadelphia, PA



More dates will be announced shortly.

Seven Kingdoms lineup:

Sabrina Valentine - Vocals

Camden Cruz - Guitar

Kevin Byrd - Guitar

Keith Byrd - Drums

Aaron Sluss - Bass