SEVEN KINGDOMS Issue “Empty Eyes” Video; New EP Out Now

Florida power metal act Seven Kingdoms have dropped their new EP, Empty Eyes along with a new music video. Today, Empty Eyes is out on all digital and streaming platforms, along with physical copies and other merchandise for sale at this location.

Commented Seven Kingdoms guitarist Camden Cruz: “It’s finally out! We are really happy to have this out to the public. It has received very good reviews and we have had a tremendous amount of support for this release. We have the first of three new videos here. Making Music Videos is a huge part of how we want to present the band, and this one was really fun to shoot! We have two more coming up thanks to how well the Pre-Order went. We leave for Puerto Rico next weekend for the Valonqar Video!’

Empty Eyes was recorded with Jim Morris (Iced Earth, Savatage, Death) at Morrisound Recording. Seven Kingdoms mixed the album at Morrisound Recording and it was mastered by Jacob Hansen (Avantasia, Evergrey, Volbeat).

Cover artwork by Bo Bradshaw:

Tracklisting:

"Empty Eyes"

"Monster"

"The Water Dance"

"Valonqar"

"Barracuda" (Heart cover)

"Barracuda" video:

The CD pressing will be limited to 400 copies with vinyl limited to 250. Each album and vinyl will be hand numbered, signed and feature the 'Edition 1' labeling on the back. The band will handle the digital aspect of the release as well. Perks start shipping in October along with the release date. Vinyl start shipping in December due to manufacturing time.