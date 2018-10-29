SEVEN KINGDOMS Issue "Undying" Lyric Video
Floridian power metal band Seven Kingdoms has released a new lyric video for the song "Undying" from their Decennium album.
Catch Seven Kingdoms on tour across North America:
November
2 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's *
3 - Orlando, FL - The Haven Lounge *
5 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall *
6 - Richmond, VA - Capital Ale House *
7 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland *
8 - Providence, RI - Alchemy *
9 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles *
10 - Toronto, ON - Coalition *
14 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge **
15 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room **
16 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
17 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill **
18 - Ft. Worth, TX - TBA **
19 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live **
20 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall **
* with Borealis
** with Dire Peril
(photo by Kylee Vans Photography)