SEVEN KINGDOMS Issue "Undying" Lyric Video

October 29, 2018, an hour ago

news seven kingdoms heavy metal

SEVEN KINGDOMS Issue "Undying" Lyric Video

Floridian power metal band Seven Kingdoms has released a new lyric video for the song "Undying" from their Decennium album.

Catch Seven Kingdoms on tour across North America:

November
2 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's *
3 - Orlando, FL - The Haven Lounge *
5 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall *
6 - Richmond, VA - Capital Ale House *
7 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland *
8 - Providence, RI - Alchemy *
9 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles *
10 - Toronto, ON - Coalition *
14 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge **
15 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room **
16 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
17 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill **
18 - Ft. Worth, TX - TBA **
19 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live **
20 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall **

* with Borealis
** with Dire Peril

(photo by Kylee Vans Photography) 

 



Featured Audio

STRIKER - "Heart Of Lies" (Record Breaking)

STRIKER - "Heart Of Lies" (Record Breaking)

Featured Video

KOSM Premiere "The Esoteric Order"

KOSM Premiere "The Esoteric Order"

Latest Reviews