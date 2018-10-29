SEVEN KINGDOMS Issue "Undying" Lyric Video

Floridian power metal band Seven Kingdoms has released a new lyric video for the song "Undying" from their Decennium album.

Catch Seven Kingdoms on tour across North America:

November

2 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's *

3 - Orlando, FL - The Haven Lounge *

5 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall *

6 - Richmond, VA - Capital Ale House *

7 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland *

8 - Providence, RI - Alchemy *

9 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles *

10 - Toronto, ON - Coalition *

14 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge **

15 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room **

16 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

17 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill **

18 - Ft. Worth, TX - TBA **

19 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live **

20 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall **

* with Borealis

** with Dire Peril

(photo by Kylee Vans Photography)